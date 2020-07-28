Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Social Media Law Will Increase Censorship

Click to expand Image People check their phones at a market in central Istanbul, Turkey, July 18, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti (Istanbul) – The Turkish government’s efforts to introduce new powers to control social media will greatly increase online censorship, particularly in light of the country’s poor record on freedom of expression, Human Rights Watch said today. The Turkish government is rushing a legal amendment to Turkey’s internet law through parliament before the summer recess in a move to force social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube to comply with…

© Human Rights Watch -


