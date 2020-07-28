Tolerance.ca
Uganda Criminalizes Comedians Over Satirical Video

Click to expand Image The flag of Uganda. © 2018 Press Association via AP Images On Friday, July 24, Ugandan police arrested four comedians for a satirical video they posted online. The comedians, Julius Sserwanja, Simon Peter Ssabakaki, Merceli Mbabali, and Gold Kimatono, are part of a group called Bizonto and perform skits that they post online. In the video, posted July 15, the group calls for people to pray for leaders in the Ugandan government and list president Yoweri Museveni and the heads of government bodies including the Electoral Commission, Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda…

© Human Rights Watch -


