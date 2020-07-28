Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: ICC Sets Trial

(Nairobi) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) announcement on July 16, 2020 of the upcoming trial of two militia leaders is a significant step for justice for grave crimes committed in the Central African Republic, Human Rights Watch said today, releasing a video interview with one of the accused. The interview took place on September 3, 2014, at the height of the country’s most recent conflict. The court announced that the trial of Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom will begin on February 9, 2021. In the 53-minute video, Ngaissona discusses his experience in the anti-balaka militia,…

© Human Rights Watch -


