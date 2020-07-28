Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights report details ‘heartbreaking’ accounts of women detained in DPRK

More
~ Central African Republic: ICC Sets Trial
~ Poland Abandoning Commitment to Women
~ Candidates for Next ICC Prosecutor Face Public Hearings
~ UNESCO warns of the need for greater presence of concepts such as knowledge of the world, climate change and gender equality in the Latin America and the Caribbean’s curricula
~ Hungary: Urgent EU response needed to leading independent news site’s demise
~ UN: Yemeni activist demands people with disabilities ‘have a seat at the table’ in crisis response
~ Death threats against Bangladeshi blogger accused of “defaming Islam”
~ China: three journalists handed jail terms for reporting on corruption
~ Turkey: Social Media Law Will Increase Censorship
~ Uganda Criminalizes Comedians Over Satirical Video
