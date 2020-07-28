Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Urgent EU response needed to leading independent news site’s demise

NewsAfter almost all the journalists at Index.hu, Hungary’s leading independent news website, resigned rather than accept mounting governmental pressure, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the European Union to clearly condition access to EU funds on respect for the rule of law and to examine unfair distribution of state advertisement to the media. When 80 of Index.hu’s 90 journalists resigned on 24 July in response to editor Szabolcs Dull’s dismissal,

