Human Rights Observatory

UN: Yemeni activist demands people with disabilities ‘have a seat at the table’ in crisis response

Raja Abdullah Almasabi, chairwoman of the Arab Human Rights Foundation, a Yemeni NGO which advocates for the rights of people with disabilities, addressed the Security Council on Tuesday in a briefing on Yemen.

