Human Rights Observatory

Death threats against Bangladeshi blogger accused of “defaming Islam”

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls of the withdrawal of all charges against Asaduzzaman Noor, a dissident Bangladeshi blogger better known as Asad Noor, and condemns acts of intimidation targeting him and his family in the latest of many hate campaigns against him that is receiving high-level encouragement.Asad Noor, who has lived in hiding for the past six years because of threats from Muslim fundamentalists, has been sought by the police since 13 July after posting

© Reporters without borders


