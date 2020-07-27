Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea Bissau: attack by gunmen silences opposition radio station in Bissau

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns an attack by gunmen that has silenced a popular opposition radio station in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, and calls on the authorities to identify and punish those responsible. The station, Capital-FM, which is very critical of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló’s government, has been unable to broadcast since the attack on the night of 25 July.

