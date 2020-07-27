Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Civilians Killed in Anglophone Regions

Click to expand Image Two handwritten notes dropped at homes in Mamfe town, South-West region, in July, asking residents to contribute 15,000 XAF [USD 26] to the Red Dragons, an armed separatist group, so they can buy weapons and ammunition.  © 2020 Private (Nairobi) – Cameroonian armed forces have attacked a health facility in the North-West region and arbitrarily arrested seven health workers in the South-West, while armed separatists have killed at least six civilians, including a humanitarian worker and a teacher, since May 2020. The violence took place despite peace talks between…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guinea Bissau: attack by gunmen silences opposition radio station in Bissau
~ Myanmar: End Unlawful Internet Restrictions
~ Lebanon: Abolish Kafala (Sponsorship) System
~ Yemen: Allow UN to Secure Oil Supertanker
~ Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Blogger Convicted for Supporting LGBT Rights
~ Cluster munitions: Treacherous weapons that still kill ten years after a convention to ban them
~ Yemen: Torrential floods wreak havoc in war-stricken country
~ Webinar: Results of the Curricular Analysis of the Fourth Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE 2019)
~ Kyrgyzstan: Human Rights Defender Dies in Prison
~ Sudan’s Army Threatens Activists, Journalists with Lawsuits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter