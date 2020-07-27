Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Blogger Convicted for Supporting LGBT Rights

Click to expand Image Illustration of string sealing person’s lips. © 2020 Malte Mueller / Getty Images (Beirut) – A Saudi court sentenced a Yemeni blogger to jail and then deportation to Yemen for a social media post supporting equal rights for all in Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch said today. After a trial in which he was provided no counsel, Mohamad al-Bokari, a Yemeni living in Riyadh, was sentenced on July 20, 2020 to 10 months in prison and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (US$2,700). Al-Bokari has 30 days to appeal.    The authorities arrested al-Bokari, 29, on April 8 for posting…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guinea Bissau: attack by gunmen silences opposition radio station in Bissau
~ Myanmar: End Unlawful Internet Restrictions
~ Lebanon: Abolish Kafala (Sponsorship) System
~ Yemen: Allow UN to Secure Oil Supertanker
~ Cameroon: Civilians Killed in Anglophone Regions
~ Cluster munitions: Treacherous weapons that still kill ten years after a convention to ban them
~ Yemen: Torrential floods wreak havoc in war-stricken country
~ Webinar: Results of the Curricular Analysis of the Fourth Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE 2019)
~ Kyrgyzstan: Human Rights Defender Dies in Prison
~ Sudan’s Army Threatens Activists, Journalists with Lawsuits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter