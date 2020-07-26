Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Human Rights Defender Dies in Prison

Click to expand Image Ethnic Uzbek journalist Azimzhan Askarov, who was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, convicted after an unfair trial and jailed for life looks through metal bars during hearings at the Bishkek regional court, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.  © 2020 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin (Berlin, July 25, 2020) – Human rights defender, Azimjon Askarov, has died in prison in Kyrgyzstan, Human Rights Watch said today. Askarov, 69, was serving a life sentence imposed after an unfair trial on politically motivated charges, for which he was arbitrarily arrested and tortured. Askarov’s…

