Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s Army Threatens Activists, Journalists with Lawsuits

Click to expand Image Sudanese soldiers stand guard as demonstrators rally near the army headquarters in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, April 11, 2019. © 2019 AFP On July 18, the Sudanese army issued a statement saying they had appointed a special commissioner to bring lawsuits against individuals who “insult” the army, including activists and journalists, both in and outside of Sudan, who write online.   The army spokesperson invoked the troublesome Cybercrimes Act, an overly broad law introduced in 2007 that has been used by the former regime to target online critics. The act criminalizes…

