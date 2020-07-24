Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Repressive Rules for Doctors Working Abroad

Click to expand Image Medics and paramedics from Cuba pose upon arrival at the Malpensa airport of Milan, Italy, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Fifty-three doctors and paramedics from Cuba arrived in Milan to help with coronavirus treatment. © 2020 AP Photo/Antonio Calanni. The Cuban government imposes draconian rules on doctors deployed in medical missions globally that violate their fundamental rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments seeking support from Cuban health workers to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic should press Cuban authorities to modify applicable regulations and laws…

© Human Rights Watch -


