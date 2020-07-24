Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan Should Release Seriously Ill Rights Defender

Click to expand Image Azimjan Askarov in an undated photograph before his imprisonment. Human rights defender Azimjon Askarov has spent 10 years in prison in Kyrgyzstan. He is now seriously ill and at extreme risk of contracting Covid-19. Askarov’s lawyer, Valeryan Vakhitov, visited him in prison on July 22. He told me that Askarov is unable to walk on his own, has no appetite, has lost weight, and that his skin looked yellowish in color. Vakhitov told me that prison medics are administering Askarov glucose shots because Askarov has not been eating, but did not inform him that Askarov…

© Human Rights Watch


