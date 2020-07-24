Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Journalist Facing Charges after Police Broke His Arm

Click to expand Image David Frenkel, in hospital. July 2020. © David Frenkel A policeman in St. Petersburg broke the arm of a journalist who was attempting to report on the nationwide vote on constitutional amendments last month. Authorities are looking into the incident, but appear to be prioritizing charging the journalist, David Frenkel, with three administrative offenses, for which he could face 15 days in jail. His court hearing is scheduled for July 27. Frenkel reports for the Russian media outlet MediaZona. On June 30, Frenkel arrived at the St. Petersburg polling station to look…

