Human Rights Observatory

Maldives: Migrants Arrested for Protesting Abuses

Click to expand Image Migrant workers weigh scrap metal, Thilafushi, Maldives. © 2012 Hani Amir/Shutterstock (New York) – The Maldives police have detained more than 80 migrant workers in July for protesting unpaid wages, inhumane living conditions, and labor rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should drop charges and release all those held for engaging in peaceful protest, and address allegations of human trafficking and other abuses against the island nation’s sizable migrant worker population. After police arrested 22 migrant workers taking part in a protest…

© Human Rights Watch -


