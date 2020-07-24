Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Editor’s Sacking a Blow to Press Freedom

Click to expand Image Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán addresses supporters after the announcement of partial results of the parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018. © 2018 Reuters (Budapest) – The firing of Szabolcs Dull, the editor-in-chief of Hungary’s biggest independent news website, Index, on July 22, 2020 has political interference written all over it, Human Rights Watch said today. The dismissal is a blow to media independence and diversity. In April, Miklos Vaszily, a businessman close to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, bought a 50 percent stake in the company…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Maldives: Migrants Arrested for Protesting Abuses
~ Mexico: Overhaul Police Forces
~ Unaccompanied Migrant Children Sleeping Outside in Paris
~ Journalist held by “legitimate” Yemeni authorities on hunger strike
~ RSF calls for probe into Saudi journalist’s death after release from prison
~ Cuba: Repressive Rules for Doctors Working Abroad
~ US Immigration Policies Foreshadowed Violence Against Protesters
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Release Seriously Ill Rights Defender
~ Russian Journalist Facing Charges after Police Broke His Arm
~ Bahrain: Halt Executions of 2 Men Unfairly Convicted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter