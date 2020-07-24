Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Overhaul Police Forces

Click to expand Image Young people march in Guadalajara, Jalisco on June 6, 2020 to protest the May 4 killing of Giovanni López after he was arrested in Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco, allegedly for not wearing a mask. © 2020 GDA via AP Images (Washington, DC) – Recent police abuses across Mexico should be a wake-up call to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to lead a national process to professionalize police forces and hold them accountable, Human Rights Watch said today. In June 2020, protesters gathered in cities across Mexico in response to a series of high-profile killings…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Maldives: Migrants Arrested for Protesting Abuses
~ Hungary: Editor’s Sacking a Blow to Press Freedom
~ Unaccompanied Migrant Children Sleeping Outside in Paris
~ Journalist held by “legitimate” Yemeni authorities on hunger strike
~ RSF calls for probe into Saudi journalist’s death after release from prison
~ Cuba: Repressive Rules for Doctors Working Abroad
~ US Immigration Policies Foreshadowed Violence Against Protesters
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Release Seriously Ill Rights Defender
~ Russian Journalist Facing Charges after Police Broke His Arm
~ Bahrain: Halt Executions of 2 Men Unfairly Convicted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter