Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unaccompanied Migrant Children Sleeping Outside in Paris

Click to expand Image Unaccompanied migrant children camping at Jules Ferry Park in the 11th district of Paris, July 2020. © 2020 Nicolas Guyonnet/MSF Since June 30, unaccompanied migrant children have been camping in central Paris, stuck in limbo while a judge decides on their fate. Aid organizations, including Médecins Sans Frontières and Utopia 56, set up a tent camp in a Paris park to shelter about a hundred children who have been sleeping on the streets. In order to receive child protection services, these children must be formally recognized as such. But because local authorities…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Maldives: Migrants Arrested for Protesting Abuses
~ Hungary: Editor’s Sacking a Blow to Press Freedom
~ Mexico: Overhaul Police Forces
~ Journalist held by “legitimate” Yemeni authorities on hunger strike
~ RSF calls for probe into Saudi journalist’s death after release from prison
~ Cuba: Repressive Rules for Doctors Working Abroad
~ US Immigration Policies Foreshadowed Violence Against Protesters
~ Kyrgyzstan Should Release Seriously Ill Rights Defender
~ Russian Journalist Facing Charges after Police Broke His Arm
~ Bahrain: Halt Executions of 2 Men Unfairly Convicted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter