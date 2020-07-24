Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist held by “legitimate” Yemeni authorities on hunger strike

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Abdullah Bukeir, a photographer held for the past two months in a region of Yemen controlled by the so-called legitimate government. He is on hunger strike and has been hospitalized.Bukeir has been held without charge or trial since 27 May in his hometown of Mukalla, the capital of the eastern province Hadramout.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF calls for probe into Saudi journalist’s death after release from prison
~ Bahrain: Halt Executions of 2 Men Unfairly Convicted
~ Cuba: Repressive Rules for Doctors Working Abroad
~ EU’s Recovery Fund Should Protect People Living in Poverty
~ Kenya: Mau Forest Evictees’ Plight Intensifies
~ Japan: Cancel Financial Grant to Myanmar Police
~ Security Council stalemate frustrates families of Syria’s missing detainees
~ Somalia ratifies two major UNESCO cultural conventions
~ Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL
~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter