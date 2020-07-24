Tolerance.ca
Thousands Urge Ukraine’s President to Help Stop Violence Against Women

Click to expand Image Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during a press conference in the garden of the Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, May 22, 2020.  © 2020 Kommersant Photo/Ivan Kovalenko via AP Images Violence against women and girls in Ukraine remains a serious problem. A 2019 study by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Ukraine found that two-thirds of women surveyed said they had “experienced psychological, physical or sexual violence at the hands of a partner or non-partner since the age of 15.” In 2017, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against…

