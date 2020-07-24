Tolerance.ca
Breach of HRW Database Hosted by Blackbaud

On July 16, Human Rights Watch was informed by a vendor that it had suffered a data security incident that, unfortunately, affected some of our donor and prospective donor information. This vendor, Blackbaud, reported that a cybercriminal breached its systems.   Human Rights Watch immediately launched an investigation to determine what data was potentially compromised. On July 22, we sent an initial email to everyone in our database with a valid email address to notify them of the breach. We are working as swiftly as possible to conclude this investigation and will notify anyone whose sensitive…

© Human Rights Watch


