Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Halt Executions of 2 Men Unfairly Convicted

Click to expand Image Mohamed Ramadan (left) and Ali Moosa (right).   © Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Beirut) – King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa of Bahrain should commute the death sentences of Mohamed Ramadan and Hussein Ali Moosa, 16 international and Bahraini rights groups said today in a joint letter to the king. The men were not afforded a fair trial and their allegations of torture were not adequately investigated. Security forces arrested Moosa, 34, on February 21, 2014, and Ramadan, 37, on February 18, 2014, on charges of attacking police “with terrorist purpose,” in…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Journalist held by “legitimate” Yemeni authorities on hunger strike
~ RSF calls for probe into Saudi journalist’s death after release from prison
~ Cuba: Repressive Rules for Doctors Working Abroad
~ EU’s Recovery Fund Should Protect People Living in Poverty
~ Kenya: Mau Forest Evictees’ Plight Intensifies
~ Japan: Cancel Financial Grant to Myanmar Police
~ Security Council stalemate frustrates families of Syria’s missing detainees
~ Somalia ratifies two major UNESCO cultural conventions
~ Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL
~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter