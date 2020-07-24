Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU’s Recovery Fund Should Protect People Living in Poverty

Click to expand Image A woman receives donated food from the Aluche Neighborhood Association headquarters where volunteers have delivered food and donated products for those in need amid coronavirus outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. © Alejandro Martinez Velez / AP How the European Union’s budget and recovery package deal is implemented country by country will determine the future for the continent’s poorest residents. If deployed appropriately, the “Next Generation” recovery fund, with €312.5 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans available over the next 3 years, could help address socioeconomic…

