Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: How Maryam’s cheese-making business helps support her family

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ RSF calls for probe into Saudi journalist’s death after release from prison
~ Security Council stalemate frustrates families of Syria’s missing detainees
~ Somalia ratifies two major UNESCO cultural conventions
~ Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL
~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
~ Moldovan reporters harassed by Russian soldiers on border with Transnistria
~ A silent threat: In Papua New Guinea, the impact of COVID-19 on mental health
~ Colombia: Decision to forcibly eradicate illicit crops could result in human rights violations
~ Iraq: Turkish Airstrike Disregards Civilian Loss
~ DR Congo: Authorities Foundering on Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter