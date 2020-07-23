Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL

Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
~ Moldovan reporters harassed by Russian soldiers on border with Transnistria
~ Iraq: Turkish Airstrike Disregards Civilian Loss
~ DR Congo: Authorities Foundering on Rights
~ Landmark Decision in Kenya Lead Pollution Case
~ ‘Where is the Justice’ for Moroccan Transgender Women?
~ Covid Creates Flashpoint for Anti-Migrant Sentiment in Italy
~ Guatemala: Rights Official at Risk of Dismissal
~ Malaysia: Stop Treating Rohingya Refugees as Criminals
~ Brazil: Auditor calls out meat packer JBS’s use of its audits to claim compliant supply chain in the Amazon
