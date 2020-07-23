Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will Germany Seek Safe Housing Solutions for Asylum Seekers?

Click to expand Image Members of a security service stand in protective gear inside a reception center for asylum seekers in North Rhine-Westphalia where 70 people tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19, May 17, 2020.  © 2020 Marcel Kusch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted risks to asylum seekers living in large-scale, shared accommodations. In Germany, where asylum seekers are obliged by law to live in reception centers while their application is considered, it’s an urgent opportunity to rethink this housing model. These accommodations usually lack…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL
~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
~ Moldovan reporters harassed by Russian soldiers on border with Transnistria
~ Iraq: Turkish Airstrike Disregards Civilian Loss
~ DR Congo: Authorities Foundering on Rights
~ Landmark Decision in Kenya Lead Pollution Case
~ ‘Where is the Justice’ for Moroccan Transgender Women?
~ Covid Creates Flashpoint for Anti-Migrant Sentiment in Italy
~ Guatemala: Rights Official at Risk of Dismissal
~ Malaysia: Stop Treating Rohingya Refugees as Criminals
