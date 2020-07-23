Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Turkish Airstrike Disregards Civilian Loss

Click to expand Image Payman Thalib Thaher lost her left leg in the Turkish airstrike at Kuna Masi water resort on June 25, 2020. © 2020 Private (Beirut) - A Turkish military attack on an Iranian armed group in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in late June 2020 failed to take adequate precautions to minimize civilian casualties, Human Rights Watch said today. The apparent airstrike, on June 25, killed a member of the Iranian Kurdish Party for Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), which is linked to the armed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and wounded three others. The attack also wounded at least…

