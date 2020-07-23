Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Authorities Foundering on Rights

Click to expand Image Police officers clash with demonstrators in Kinshasa on July 9, 2020 in demonstrations over the appointment of the new president of the Electoral Commission. © 2020 Arsene Mpiana/AFP (Kinshasa) – The administration of President Felix Tshisekedi in the Democratic Republic of Congo has taken a serious downturn in respect for human rights in 2020. Congolese authorities have cracked down on peaceful critics, journalists, and political party members, while using state of emergency measures imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext to curb political protests. Dozens…

© Human Rights Watch -


