Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Decision in Kenya Lead Pollution Case

Click to expand Image Residents of Owino Uhuru settlement, near Mombasa, Kenya, protest against a lead smelter that opened next to the settlement that killed workers, poisoning residents, and polluted the community, in November 2013. © 2013 Norbert Allan In a victory for environmental health, last week, a Kenyan Court awarded $1.3 billion Ksh (USD12 million) to residents of Owino Uhuru, a suburb of Mombasa, for damages related to pollution from a nearby lead smelter that recycled lead-acid batteries. The court ruled that government agencies responsible for enforcing regulations at the…

© Human Rights Watch -


