Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Where is the Justice’ for Moroccan Transgender Women?

Click to expand Image The transgender pride flag.  © Wikimedia Commons Manal was driving home from a New Year’s party on the first day of 2019, dressed to the nines in her laced blue dress, when she got into a minor traffic accident. When police arrived, they arrested Manal, harassed her based on her gender expression, then exposed her identity by posting photos of her and a copy of her ID online, in violation of Moroccan privacy laws. In AfroQueer Podcast’s latest episode, “One Night in Marrakech,” Manal describes the persecution she faced as a transgender woman in Morocco, where legal…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL
~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
~ Moldovan reporters harassed by Russian soldiers on border with Transnistria
~ Iraq: Turkish Airstrike Disregards Civilian Loss
~ DR Congo: Authorities Foundering on Rights
~ Landmark Decision in Kenya Lead Pollution Case
~ Covid Creates Flashpoint for Anti-Migrant Sentiment in Italy
~ Guatemala: Rights Official at Risk of Dismissal
~ Malaysia: Stop Treating Rohingya Refugees as Criminals
~ Brazil: Auditor calls out meat packer JBS’s use of its audits to claim compliant supply chain in the Amazon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter