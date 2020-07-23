Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Rights Official at Risk of Dismissal

Click to expand Image Guatemala’s Human Rights Ombudsperson Jordan Rodas speaks during a press conference after a meeting with members of the organization "proud of my PNC" (Civil National Police), formed by relatives of police officers, in Guatemala City on July 17, 2018.  © 2018 JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Members of Guatemala’s Congress should act swiftly to block the attempt by a number of lawmakers to remove the ombudsperson, Jordán Rodas, for supporting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people and access to abortion, Human Rights…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Third report on the EU guidelines on promoting compliance with IHL
~ Bosnia: Death threat against a journalist goes unpunished
~ Moldovan reporters harassed by Russian soldiers on border with Transnistria
~ Iraq: Turkish Airstrike Disregards Civilian Loss
~ DR Congo: Authorities Foundering on Rights
~ Landmark Decision in Kenya Lead Pollution Case
~ ‘Where is the Justice’ for Moroccan Transgender Women?
~ Covid Creates Flashpoint for Anti-Migrant Sentiment in Italy
~ Malaysia: Stop Treating Rohingya Refugees as Criminals
~ Brazil: Auditor calls out meat packer JBS’s use of its audits to claim compliant supply chain in the Amazon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter