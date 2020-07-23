Tolerance.ca
Moldovan reporters harassed by Russian soldiers on border with Transnistria

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the heavy-handed treatment that two Moldovan journalists received from Russian soldiers in the buffer zone between Moldova and the Russian-backed breakaway region of Transnistria and calls on the authorities to guarantee reporters’ safety in this so-called Security Zone.While reporting for Moldova’s privately-owned TV8 channel on 21 July, Viorica Tataru and Andrei Captarenco were manhandled by members of the Russian peace-keeping force as they

