Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Auditor calls out meat packer JBS’s use of its audits to claim compliant supply chain in the Amazon

A former auditor monitoring the supply chain of leading global meat packer JBS has called out the company for falsely claiming that its operations in Brazil’s Amazon region are deforestation-free, Amnesty International revealed today.

