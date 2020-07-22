Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Another reporter slain in Uttar Pradesh, second in a month

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is outraged by the second murder of a journalist in the space of a month in the state of Uttar Pradesh, in northern India, and calls on the state’s authorities to do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice, and to step up protection for media personnel. Vikram Joshi, a reporter for the Hindi-language newspaper Jansagar Today,

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Benin regulator orders “unauthorized” media outlets to close
~ Turkey tightens grip on social media platforms
~ International Humanitarian Law Prize for African Academics 2020
~ Rights experts call on Tanzania to end ‘crackdown’ on civic space
~ Iran urged to release rights activist with COVID-19 symptoms ‘before it is too late’
~ Cox’s Bazar: ICRC backs emergency wing renovation catering to 100,000 patients in a year
~ How Maryam’s cheese-making business helps support her family
~ Prison sentences for relatives of Iranian journalists
~ RSF and NGO coalition call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist at risk of dying in prison
~ A silent threat: The mental health impact of a pandemic in Papua New Guinea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter