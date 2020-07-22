Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Humanitarian Law Prize for African Academics 2020

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ Benin regulator orders “unauthorized” media outlets to close
~ India: Another reporter slain in Uttar Pradesh, second in a month
~ Turkey tightens grip on social media platforms
~ Rights experts call on Tanzania to end ‘crackdown’ on civic space
~ Iran urged to release rights activist with COVID-19 symptoms ‘before it is too late’
~ Cox’s Bazar: ICRC backs emergency wing renovation catering to 100,000 patients in a year
~ How Maryam’s cheese-making business helps support her family
~ Prison sentences for relatives of Iranian journalists
~ RSF and NGO coalition call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist at risk of dying in prison
~ A silent threat: The mental health impact of a pandemic in Papua New Guinea
