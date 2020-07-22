Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile: Government must establish dialogue with Mapuche prisoners and guarantee their rights to life and health

Amnesty International sent an open letter to the Chilean president today expressing concern about the situation of the 27 detained Mapuche people on hunger strike in the cities of Temuco, Angol and Lebu.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Benin regulator orders “unauthorized” media outlets to close
~ India: Another reporter slain in Uttar Pradesh, second in a month
~ Turkey tightens grip on social media platforms
~ International Humanitarian Law Prize for African Academics 2020
~ Rights experts call on Tanzania to end ‘crackdown’ on civic space
~ Iran urged to release rights activist with COVID-19 symptoms ‘before it is too late’
~ Cox’s Bazar: ICRC backs emergency wing renovation catering to 100,000 patients in a year
~ How Maryam’s cheese-making business helps support her family
~ Prison sentences for relatives of Iranian journalists
~ RSF and NGO coalition call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist at risk of dying in prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter