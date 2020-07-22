Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Detains Anti-Corruption Activists

Click to expand Image Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono (L) and Jacob Ngarivhume, head of the group Transform Zimbabwe.  © Private The Zimbabwe police today arrested and detained Hopewell Chin’ono, an awarding-winning journalist, and Jacob Ngarivhume, leader of the political group Transform Zimbabwe. Both are accused of inciting public violence. Chin’ono and Ngarivhume had helped expose high-level corruption in Zimbabwe and called for nationwide anti-corruption protests on July 31. In June, Chin’ono published a series of Facebook posts outlining alleged connections between Zimbabwe President Emmerson…

© Human Rights Watch -


