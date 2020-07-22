Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Pass Equality Act Before Olympics

Click to expand Image  Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Parade, April 2015. © 2015 Reuters/Thomas Peter (Tokyo) – Japan’s government should pass the Equality Act ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Human Rights Watch, Athlete Ally, and Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation (J-ALL) said today. The groups will launch #EqualityActJapan on July 23, 2020 in support of the proposed law, which would protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The groups involved in the campaign…

