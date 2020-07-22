Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don’t Believe Orban’s Hype on EU Budget

Click to expand Image German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades at the EU summit in Brussels, July 21, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Stéphanie Lecocq At first glance, it might look like European Union member states allowed themselves to be bullied into dropping the requirement that EU monies be tied to respect for the rule of law in the seven-year budget and emergency recovery package agreed on July 21. The agreement contains vaguer language than earlier drafts, and Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, is crowing victory. But the EU budget deal says two crucial…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cox’s Bazar: ICRC backs emergency wing renovation catering to 100,000 patients in a year
~ How Maryam’s cheese-making business helps support her family
~ Prison sentences for relatives of Iranian journalists
~ RSF and NGO coalition call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist at risk of dying in prison
~ A silent threat: The mental health impact of a pandemic in Papua New Guinea
~ English Premier League: Adopt Human Rights Policy
~ Gambia: No Justice for 2005 Massacre of Migrants
~ Japan: Pass Equality Act Before Olympics
~ Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan: New Rules for Tallying Covid-19 Data
~ Russia: Rights Researcher’s Trial Raises Serious Concerns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter