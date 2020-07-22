Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prison sentences for relatives of Iranian journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the Iranian government’s harassment and persecution of the relatives of journalists, after the mother of an imprisoned journalist and the brother of a journalist living in self-imposed exile were given jail sentences within the space of two days last week.

© Reporters without borders -


