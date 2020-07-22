Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Humanitarian Law Bibliography

Click on link for more details...

~ RSF and NGO coalition call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist at risk of dying in prison
~ A silent threat: The mental health impact of a pandemic in Papua New Guinea
~ Philippines: ICRC operational update (July 2020)
~ RSF set to testify in public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as key witness found with slit throat
~ Ethiopia urged to allow peaceful demonstrations, investigate protestor deaths
~ Venezuela: Helping the healthcare workers who help us
~ Zimbabwe : well-known journalist arrested at his Harare home
~ Monthly Middle East and North Africa newsletter – July 2020: Our response to COVID-19
~ Los Pinos Declaration [Chapoltepek] lays foundations for global planning for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages
~ Nepal: Authorities must stop ruthless evictions of Indigenous peoples
