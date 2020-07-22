Tolerance.ca
RSF and NGO coalition call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist at risk of dying in prison

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of ten human rights NGOs call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon journalist and two-time RSF Press Freedom Prize laureate, Huang Qi, who may die in prison if not freed immediately.In a joint letter published on July 22nd, Reporters Without Borders and a coalition of ten human rights NGOs urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to pardon investigative journalist Huang Qi

