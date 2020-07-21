Tolerance.ca
RSF set to testify in public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as key witness found with slit throat

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is set to testify in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as self-confessed middleman and key witness Melvin Theuma was found at his home with a slit throat. RSF is in the country and monitoring developments closely.With both the public inquiry tasked with looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the compilation of evidence against suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech ongoing, key witness Mel

