Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Helping the healthcare workers who help us

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Ethiopia urged to allow peaceful demonstrations, investigate protestor deaths
~ Zimbabwe : well-known journalist arrested at his Harare home
~ Monthly Middle East and North Africa newsletter – July 2020: Our response to COVID-19
~ Los Pinos Declaration [Chapoltepek] lays foundations for global planning for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages
~ Nepal: Authorities must stop ruthless evictions of Indigenous peoples
~ Philippines: ICRC response to COVID-19 (July 2020 edition)
~ Stars Back Human Rights Watch’s Vision for Post-Covid World
~ Egypt: Apparent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons
~ Myanmar Needs to Answer to UN Rights Body
~ Japan: Child Abuse in Pursuit of Olympic Medals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter