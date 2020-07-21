Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Apparent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons

Click to expand Image The Egyptian Interior Ministry has been keeping the country’s detainees isolated from the outside world since March 10, 2020. Authorities banned all prisoners, including those in Cairo’s Tora prison (pictured), from receiving visits, making or receiving phone calls or written communications.     © 2020 Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Several Egyptian prisons and police stations have had suspected Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks amid a strict official information blackout, Human Rights Watch said today. Accounts by witnesses to Human Rights Watch,…

© Human Rights Watch -


