Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Nepal: Authorities must stop ruthless evictions of Indigenous peoples
~ Philippines: ICRC response to COVID-19 (July 2020 edition)
~ Stars Back Human Rights Watch’s Vision for Post-Covid World
~ Egypt: Apparent Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons
~ Myanmar Needs to Answer to UN Rights Body
~ Japan: Child Abuse in Pursuit of Olympic Medals
~ Three years after its liberation, Mosul is on the rise
~ #HoldTheLine Coalition calls for criminal tax charge to be dropped as Maria Ressa returns to court
~ New social contract needed to combat ‘inequality pandemic’: Guterres
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities continue their crackdown on dissent with arrest of investigative journalist and activist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter