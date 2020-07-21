Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Authorities must stop ruthless evictions of Indigenous peoples

Nepal’s authorities must immediately halt the forced eviction of the Chepang Indigenous peoples from their settlements and ensure those responsible for the destruction of ten homes are held accountable, Amnesty International said today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Philippines: ICRC response to COVID-19 (July 2020 edition)
~ Three years after its liberation, Mosul is on the rise
~ #HoldTheLine Coalition calls for criminal tax charge to be dropped as Maria Ressa returns to court
~ New social contract needed to combat ‘inequality pandemic’: Guterres
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities continue their crackdown on dissent with arrest of investigative journalist and activist
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns the killing of journalists German Vallecillo Jr. and Jorge Posas in Honduras
~ UNESCO and the European Union join forces to ensure the flow of quality information in the Covid-19 crisis
~ Mounting pressure on Georgia’s media in run-up to elections
~ ESD for 2030: What’s next for Education for Sustainable Development?
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arabs Blocked From Returning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter