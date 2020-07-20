Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#HoldTheLine Coalition calls for criminal tax charge to be dropped as Maria Ressa returns to court

NewsThe #HoldTheLine Coalition  dem

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New social contract needed to combat ‘inequality pandemic’: Guterres
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities continue their crackdown on dissent with arrest of investigative journalist and activist
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns the killing of journalists German Vallecillo Jr. and Jorge Posas in Honduras
~ UNESCO and the European Union join forces to ensure the flow of quality information in the Covid-19 crisis
~ Mounting pressure on Georgia’s media in run-up to elections
~ ESD for 2030: What’s next for Education for Sustainable Development?
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arabs Blocked From Returning
~ ‘My children ask me when am I coming home’: stranded seafarers share their frustrations
~ ‘My children ask me when I am coming home’: stranded seafarers share their frustrations
~ ‘Inequality defines our time’: UN chief delivers hard-hitting Mandela day message
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter