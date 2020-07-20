Tolerance.ca
Mounting pressure on Georgia’s media in run-up to elections

NewsWith less than four months to go to high-stakes parliamentary elections, Georgia’s parliament has passed an amendment restricting the freedom of the broadcast media, while the ruling party is declaring a war on “fake news.” These moves jeopardize media independence and pluralism, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).The climate is becoming oppressive for Georgia’s media as a result of both judicial harassment that directly threatens their editorial freedom and the tightening of legislation.

© Reporters without borders


